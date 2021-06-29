Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Liaison Assistant (Operations) – Grade KPC 9
Responsibilities
- To give customers efficient access to KPC products and services and ensure that the customer needs are satisfied if not
- Advise customers on the status of their loading orders in the process that includes queuing, loading, dispatch, clearance and
- Engage the various stakeholders in the loading process who include the OMC, clearing agents, Bio-coding, KRA, URA, RECTS to ensure timely entry and exit of trucks.
- Ensure customers are advised real time of the stock status, equipment and systems status and notify the various depot senior engineers for necessary action. Confirm availability of products from stock reports and liaise with depot control rooms and stock control staff at the
- Ensure receipt, acknowledgement and logging in of all customer inquiries/queries and advise customers on the status of issues raised related to their
- Investigating and solving customers’ problems, which may be complex or long-standing problems that have been passed on by customer service assistants. Escalate any undealt issue to the Senior Engineer for further advice and
- Provide customers with information on the current status of their
- Writing reports and analyzing statistics or other data to determine the level of customer service the depot is providing to the OMCs.
- Development of profitable business relations with KPC’s customers (Shippers and KRA) through periodic
- Perform any other duties as may be assigned from time to time
Qualifications
- Diploma in Engineering, Social Sciences or any related
- Minimum three (3) years relevant experience in a busy work
- Membership to a relevant professional body
Key Skills and Competencies
- Analytical and Reporting skills
- Process and systems improvement knowledge
- Critical thinking
- Excellent Communication and interpersonal
- Ability to develop and prepare relevant reports for management
- Ability to maintain professional status, high integrity and keep abreast of evolving trends in accounting and finance through continuing professional development
- Proficiency in computer applications such as Microsoft Word, Excel, Access, PowerPoint and Outlook express including financial and statistical packages
- Ability to deliver Kenya Pipeline Company’s articulated vision for change, create a sense
- of urgency around change and motivates staff to join change efforts
How to Apply
Interested candidates are requested to visit the KPC website www.kpc.co.ke under the Career Opportunities section where the Job Descriptions and Specifications as well as the User Manual containing instructions on how to apply for the positions have been posted. All applications should be received not later than Tuesday, 6th July 2021.
Candidates interested in the positions are expected to fulfil the requirements of Chapter Six
of the Constitution of Kenya. They must upload copies of the following;
- Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal investigations
- Clearance Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)
- Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)
- Clearance from the Ethics & Anti-corruption Authority (EACC)
- Clearance from Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)
Kenya Pipeline Company is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and
gender equality. Women and persons with disability are encouraged to apply.
Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Any form of canvassing will
lead to automatic disqualification
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>