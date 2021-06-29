Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Liaison Assistant (Operations) – Grade KPC 9

Responsibilities

To give customers efficient access to KPC products and services and ensure that the customer needs are satisfied if not

Advise customers on the status of their loading orders in the process that includes queuing, loading, dispatch, clearance and

Engage the various stakeholders in the loading process who include the OMC, clearing agents, Bio-coding, KRA, URA, RECTS to ensure timely entry and exit of trucks.

Ensure customers are advised real time of the stock status, equipment and systems status and notify the various depot senior engineers for necessary action. Confirm availability of products from stock reports and liaise with depot control rooms and stock control staff at the

Ensure receipt, acknowledgement and logging in of all customer inquiries/queries and advise customers on the status of issues raised related to their

Investigating and solving customers’ problems, which may be complex or long-standing problems that have been passed on by customer service assistants. Escalate any undealt issue to the Senior Engineer for further advice and

Provide customers with information on the current status of their

Writing reports and analyzing statistics or other data to determine the level of customer service the depot is providing to the OMCs.

Development of profitable business relations with KPC’s customers (Shippers and KRA) through periodic

Perform any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Qualifications

Diploma in Engineering, Social Sciences or any related

Minimum three (3) years relevant experience in a busy work

Membership to a relevant professional body

Key Skills and Competencies

Analytical and Reporting skills

Process and systems improvement knowledge

Critical thinking

Excellent Communication and interpersonal

Ability to develop and prepare relevant reports for management

Ability to maintain professional status, high integrity and keep abreast of evolving trends in accounting and finance through continuing professional development

Proficiency in computer applications such as Microsoft Word, Excel, Access, PowerPoint and Outlook express including financial and statistical packages

Ability to deliver Kenya Pipeline Company’s articulated vision for change, create a sense

of urgency around change and motivates staff to join change efforts

How to Apply

Interested candidates are requested to visit the KPC website www.kpc.co.ke under the Career Opportunities section where the Job Descriptions and Specifications as well as the User Manual containing instructions on how to apply for the positions have been posted. All applications should be received not later than Tuesday, 6th July 2021.

Candidates interested in the positions are expected to fulfil the requirements of Chapter Six

of the Constitution of Kenya. They must upload copies of the following;

Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal investigations

Clearance Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)

Clearance from the Ethics & Anti-corruption Authority (EACC)

Clearance from Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

Kenya Pipeline Company is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and

gender equality. Women and persons with disability are encouraged to apply.

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Any form of canvassing will

lead to automatic disqualification