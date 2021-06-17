Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 17 June 2021 – Popular comedienne, Mammito, is tired of people asking her when she will give birth.

Mammito took to her Instagram page and said that she will give birth when the right time comes.

Through a social media post, she wrote, “I am not announcing that I am pregnant. I know that I have beautiful birthing hips but we shall fertilize when we are ready.

“Leave my ovaries and fallopian tube alone,” she wrote.

Mammito has been dating fellow comedian Eddie Butita for over three years but Butita has never planted a live seed in her womb.

Butita confirmed that he is dating Mammito last year and said that her simplicity attracted him to her.

