Saturday, June 5, 2021 – A Nairobi lawyer has filed a petition in court seeking to have President Uhuru Kenyatta refund all the money that he used to popularise the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI)

In his petition, Lawyer Morara Omoke accused the President of misusing public funds to facilitate such a process, which has finally been declared unconstitutional.

Omoke is also demanding the president to return the money which was awarded to the Members of County Assemblies (MCAs), as car grants to motivate them to endorse the report.

He said the President is obligated to return the money since the High Court declared the BBI as unconstitutional.

Omoke further is demanding the court to give an order for the President to dissolve the parliament, as it was directed by the retired Chief Justice David Maraga after it failed to pass a bill of gender equality.

A declaration is hereby made that Parliament had no legal or constitutional capacity to debate and/or approve the impugned bill given the advice of Chief Justice (Rtd) David Maraga to President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta to dissolve Parliament,” he said.

Omoke’s demands come days after Uhuru, ODM leader Raila Odinga, the BBI Secretariat, and the Attorney General formally filed appeals against the BBI ruling.

