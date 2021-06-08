Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 8, 2021 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has revealed who he will support for the presidency between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

Though Raila Odinga is yet to declare his Presidential bid, sources close to the ODM leader say he will be on the ballot.

On the other hand, Ruto, who is the self-proclaimed leader of the ‘Hustler Nation’ has indicated that he will vie for the presidency using the newly formed United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket.

Commenting on Twitter on Monday evening, Ahmednasir, who is known in legal circles as Grand Mullah, said after long deliberation he has decided to support Ruto’s hustler nation.

The revered lawyer suggested that he believes in the ideology, terming it the solution to the nation’s problems and the only route that will bring all Kenyans, regardless of their religion and tribes, together.

“Let us build a better Kenya, a big tent that shelters all of us regardless of one’s religion or ethnicity. And the HUSTLER NATION has all in mind, ALL!” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

