Laundry Attendant – Cysuites Apartment Hotel

Job Type: Full Time

Job Category: General

Closing Date: June 25th, 2021

Location: Nairobi

Cysuites Apartment Hotel is an apartment hotel located along Church Road, off Waiyaki Way in Nairobi’s bustling Westland’s area. The hotel offers 32 two-bedroom apartment, 6 one-bedroom apartment and 2 penthouses.

These apartments offer contemporary living and working spaces fitted with amenities to meet the needs of short and extended stays to both business and leisure travellers

The all-day dining restaurant serves a variety of both Kenyan and continental dishes. The bar area features a fine selection of wines alongside a wide range of spirits and Signature Cocktails.

The hotel has fitness facilities to help you keep up with your fitness regime while staying with us.

CySuites Hotel Apartments is looking for an experienced laundry attendant

Responsibilities

Responsible for picking up and delivery of in house guest laundry.

Responsible for delivering all guest items punctually, accurately and in a professional and courteous way.

Collect laundry and dry cleaning bags from guest rooms and ensure that guest name, room number and laundry pieces are listed.

Count and verify all items collected as per laundry price lists / laundry sheet signed by the guest and note down any discrepancy or damages on the same sheet.

Check all items for damage or stains and take appropriate action to rectify these issues.

Report immediately to the superiors in case any valuable items like cash, jewellery, creidt cards etc. found in guests cloth pockets.

Responsible to processes the guests clothing on the correct equipment / machines using the appropriate chemicals and temperature.

Sorts employee uniforms for appropriate action like washing, dry cleaning, pressing or send for repairing to the hotel’s tailor.

Able to processes the staff uniforms on the correct equipment using the appropriate chemicals and temperature.

Once processed, hangs and transports clean uniforms to Housekeeping.

Shakes wet sheets, table linens and napkins prior to ironing in order to spread them out.

Operates and maintains washer, dryer, dry cleaning machine etc.

Operates and maintains folding equipment, presser and iron.

Reports any technical problems or deficiencies to manager or maintenance team.

Reports any damage or deficiencies in the laundried items to the laundry manager.

Assist in inventories and attend all departmental training as informed and scheduled by the manager.

Assists with other responsibilities and duties in the absence of other team members or other tasks assigned by the manager.

Qualifications

Work experience of at least 1 year in a busy hotel or serviced apartment

How to Apply

Apply for the job here