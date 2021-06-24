Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 24, 2021 – Former Gem MP, the late Jakoyo Midiwo, may become the first legislator to be immortalized after death.

This is after MPs asked their employer, the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC), to have Midiwo immortalized by having a facility at Parliament Buildings named after him.

The recognition, which would be a first in Kenya’s history, is for the outstanding performance of Midiwo, who died of a heart attack on June 14.

MPs proposed to the PSC to rename one of the committee rooms in the new building to Jakoyo Midiwo Room.

The building will host offices for the Members of Parliament, conference rooms, and a cafeteria.

Garissa MP Aden Duale mooted that PSC should recognize outstanding leaders by naming rooms and facilities after them.

“Let Jakoyo be the first outstanding leader to be named after a facility in this Parliament, we can take Room Seven, cafeteria, or a floor in the new building and name it after the late Midiwo,” said Garissa Township MP Aden Duale.

The lawmakers also want PSC to extend medical cover to retired MPs so that they can access good healthcare.

According to Duale, medical insurance will better benefit legislators when they retire as most cannot afford medical cover.

The MPs described him as a fearless, astute debater who had no political boundary while interacting with his colleagues in the House.

Minority Leader John Mbadi remembered Midiwo as a mentor and friend. He acknowledged the former legislator’s contribution to the party as he was always available for party meetings.

Midiwo was also remembered by Majority Leader Amos Kimunya for always remaining in the house until all matters were discussed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST