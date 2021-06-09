Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 09 June 2021 – Former Capital FM producer and social media influencer, Joe Muchiri, has exposed CNN journalist, Larry Madowo, as a snitch, after he tried to get him fired.

Ranting on Twitter, Muchiri said that he will never forgive Larry after he attempted to taint his image to his employer, and that’s why he didn’t congratulate him when he got a job at CNN last month.

“Someone asked me a few weeks ago why I haven’t said congratulations to larry madowo for getting a job at CNN & I was like (middle finger emojis) U guys know the “nice reporter” Joe knows the a$$hole that he is,” Muchiri ranted in part.

He disclosed that Madowo tried to get him fired after he made fun of him on Twitter.

Madowo sent a long email to Capital FM’s HR manager, saying that a person like Joe doesn’t deserve to work at the station.

“Mans (Madowo) sent an email to my former employer asking them to fire me.

“Yaani a whole adult sent an email saying that a person like me should not be working at Capital FM, just because I made fun of him here…Luckily the manager was not these new managers who just fire people for no reason to look cool online,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

“He asked me, “Joe now who is this larry person,?!” I told him it’s just some big mouth on Twitter ( literally) who just doesn’t like me. He then told me can U tell these people online to stop sending me nonsense coz apparently other people used to chomea me to him,” he added.

He further bashed Madowo for trying to take food off his table and disclosed that he has snitched on so many people.

“Luckily I was very good at my job, actually not luckily, I was good at what I did period. So catch me dead congratulating an a$$ wipe like larry mamdomo, I can never respect anyone who tries to take bread from someone for petty reasons. SMH.

“U don’t know what or how many responsibilities that person has, the man/woman could be schooling, feeding, housing other people, Na wewe una chomea mtu for no good reason Coz U don’t like how they think or what they say.

“But si ni life tho. Siku moja “old twitter” should just come out and list how larry madowo always tried to get people in shit or fired for cracking jokes about his self-conscious self, coz he actually thought reading a teleprompter made him important as hell. Just one day,” Joe concluded his long rant.

