Thursday, 24 June 2021 – Former Homeboyz Radio Presenter, Shaffie Weru, is the talk of the town after he celebrated his daughter’s birthday in style.

Despite losing his lucrative job a few months ago for making insensitive remarks against women on radio, he still has money to splash around.

Shaffie flexed his financial muscles today after he bought his daughter a Jeep Wrangler worth millions of shillings for her 16th birthday.

He shared the news on his Instagram stories and flaunted the high-end car.

Milan lives in the US with her mother and the legal driving age there is 16.

Milan is Shaffie’s first daughter whom he fathered with his ex-lover Debbie Asila in 2005.

Here are photos of the pricey Jeep Wrangler.

