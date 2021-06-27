Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 27 June 2021 – An unidentified flamboyant man has caused a stir on social media after he was caught on camera being picked by a chopper in Naivasha to beat the traffic.

Nairobi-Naivasha road is characterized by heavy traffic due to the hyped WRC rally event that saw hundreds of middle-class Nairobians attend.

The wealthy man left his Mercedes Benz G-Wagon in Naivasha and boarded a chopper to Nairobi.

In a video shared online, some young men who had attended the rally event are heard admiring the flamboyant man as he boards the chopper.

“Watu hawana jokes hii Kenya. Mtu anaacha G-Wagon anaboard chopper”( there are some people who don’t joke in this country. Someone has just left his Mercedes G-Wagon and boarded a chopper,” a young man is heard saying in the background.

Check out the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.