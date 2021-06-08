Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 8, 2021 – A section of youths from Kisumu County has abandoned Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and joined Deputy President William Ruto’s ‘hustler movement’.

The youths, mostly Bodaboda riders from Kondele slums in Kisumu, said they are tired of supporting ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, whom they termed as a ‘perennial loser’.

“As Kisumu boda boda riders, we have a list of those we will vote on come 2022. President ni William Ruto. Ruto will win early in the morning,” they said.

The boda boda operators also sent several serving leaders into panic following their decision to rally behind other candidates.

Among those that were not endorsed by the youths were incumbent Kisumu governor Anyang Nyong’o.

Kisumu and particularly the Kondele slum is known as the main stronghold of Raila Odinga.

It was formerly a region where one could only dance to the tune of Raila or “Baba” as he is commonly known in the region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST