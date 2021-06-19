Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 19, 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, and her Nakuru counterpart, Lee Kinyanjui, have become the first senior politicians to oppose the pact between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.

Already, discussions are at an advanced stage to have Uhuru and Raila united ahead of the 2022 presidential bid.

Kinyanjui, who spoke to one of the local dailies, said the political pact between Uhuru and Raila will have far-reaching implications to their careers in a region long accustomed—after years of negative propaganda—to the false narrative Raila Odinga is a dangerous politician they must all strive to fear or hate.

For years, Raila Odinga in Mt Kenya has been portrayed as a bogeyman who must be stopped from being president and any aspirant associated with the long-serving Opposition chief has always been considered an outcast.

Waiguru, on her part, claimed the alliance might not work for them in Mt Kenya. She said the people of Mt Kenya “are yet to embrace Raila fully”.

The Kenyan DAILY POST