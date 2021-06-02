Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 2, 2021 – Meru Governor, Kiraitu Murungi, has admitted that the Jubilee Party is dead and will be an empty shell during the 2022 presidential election.

In an interview with Meru TV on Sunday evening, Kiraitu hinted at plans to ditch the Jubilee Party to revive his Alliance Party of Kenya formerly known as ‘The Bus party’.

The Bus party was among 11 political outfits folded to form Jubilee Party right before the 2017 polls.

Mr. Murungi revealed that the agreement at the time was that none of the parties could field their own candidates.

“We can now field candidates in the 2022 elections. The Bus Party will be available then. We will ask the registrar of political parties to restore our party for the next election,” he said.

He added that talks were ongoing among Mt Kenya East leaders and the option of forming another party was on the cards.

This comes amid an intense battle for votes to capture the gubernatorial seat pitting Mr. Murungi against Meru Woman Rep Kawira Mwangaza and Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST