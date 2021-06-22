Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 22, 2021 – The family of the late Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei, the police officer who was attached to Deputy President William Ruto, may never find justice for his murder.

This is after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji said there was no such case.

The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti had earlier stated that he was investigating a murder rather than a suicide case, but as things turn out the case has gone cold and the killers of Kenei may never be known.

However, Haji has faulted DCI Kinoti, arguing that he has never furnished him with a file on the case.

According to the DPP, the lack of a file and concrete evidence prevented him from approving charges against any suspect in the case.

“There is no Kenei’s case. The murder or suicide one? No, that file has never come to us,” Haji disclosed in an interview.

Kenei was an Administration Police officer attached to the office of Deputy President William Ruto and is believed to have been murdered over what he witnessed during the signing of Sh40 billion fake arms deal in Ruto’s office

Former Sports CS and Ruto’s ally, Rashid Echesa, was the mastermind of the entire scam.

