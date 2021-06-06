Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 6, 2021 – Nakuru Senator, Susan Kihika, has said plans are underway to ‘coronate’ Deputy President William Ruto as Mt Kenya region spokesman.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Sunday, Kihika, who is one of the loyal lieutenants of Ruto, said unlike other leaders who were coronated in Mukurwe wa Nyagathanga‘s shrine in Murang’a, Ruto will be coronated in a church.

She said the event dubbed the “Holy Spirit Coronation Drive” is being finalized and it is a matter of time before the actual date is announced.

This ingenious plan must have caught other presidential candidates off-guard and may scuttle Raila Amollo Odinga’s presidential bid.

If it works out, it may not be just a victory within Mount Kenya but nationwide, as Raila’s affiliation to the church has always been put into question.

On May 22, Justin Muturi was coronated by a section of Kikuyu Elders at the Mukurwe wa Nyagathanga shrine as the Mount Kenya region spokesperson.

The event was shrouded in acrimony and on Friday last week, Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria, led a clique of Kikuyu Elders to cleanse the Mukurwe wa Nyagathanga shrine, thereby rendering Muturi’s coronation inconsequential

The Kenyan DAILY POST