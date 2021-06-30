Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 30, 2021 – Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, has admitted that Jubilee Party is now an empty shell, going by the mass defections that will be witnessed in the next year.

Speaking on Tuesday evening during Punchline show on K24 TV, Kang’ata revealed that it is only a matter of time before the remaining Kieleweke MPs from Mt. Kenya region cross over to Deputy President William Ruto’s ‘Hustler Movement’.

Kang’ata claimed that the Kieleweke leaders have been secretly calling DP Ruto at night, expressing their intentions to cross over, but maintained that they are still in Jubilee for fear of intimidation.

“If I was to give you names of people from our region who usually speak to DP William Ruto at night, you will be surprised.

“They are only in Jubilee at daytime and UDA at night, they just fear intimidations and cutting of development funds to their regions,” Kang’ata stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST