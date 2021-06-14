Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 14, 2021 – A section of Kieleweke leaders from the Mt Kenya region have threatened to dump the Jubilee Party if President Uhuru Kenyatta fails to fire top Jubilee Party leaders.

The leaders led by Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, Kiambu Governor, James Nyoro, and Kiambu Woman Representative, Gathoni Wamuchomba, threatened to dump Uhuru for Deputy President William Ruto should he fail to fire top honchos at Jubilee Party.

The leaders said Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe and Leader of Majority in Parliament, Amos Kimunya should be fired for Jubilee to survive.

They said if Uhuru fails to act they will join Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

“Fire Murathe, Tuju & Kimunya or we join UDA,” the leaders stated.

Tuju, Murathe, and Kimunya are said to be behind Jubilee Party’s poor performance in the just-concluded by-elections in Juja and Bonchari constituencies and Rurii ward.

