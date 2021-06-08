Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 8, 2021 – A popular Kieleweke lawmaker has blasted Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru for saying Jubilee Party is on its deathbed and needs urgent resuscitation.

In a letter addressed to Jubilee Party top honchos on Monday, Waiguru called on collective efforts from all the stakeholders to revive the ruling party.

“The rains have beaten us. The fortunes are dwindling. Intense introspection is needed,” part of Waiguru’s statement read.

However, Limuru lawmaker Peter Mwathi has differed with the governor, arguing that her sentiments are her personal opinion and do not reflect the true position of the Jubilee Party.

Speaking on Tuesday morning at Kameme TV, Mwathi argued that the Jubilee party is strong and intact and those who feel like the party is not strong should leave in peace.

“I respect Governor Anne Waiguru but her sentiments on the Jubilee party are false. I believe that the Jubilee party is still strong.

“We lost in Juja and Rurii because we miscalculated but Kiambaa will prove everyone wrong.

“Those who want to leave the Jubilee party just do so in peace without making some funny excuses,” Mwathi said.

The Kieleweke legislator said that Jubilee did the best thing in Kiambaa to nominate Kariri Njama as the flag bearer in the upcoming parliamentary by-election and expressed confidence that the party will win the seat to regain back its trust from Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST