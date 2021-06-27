Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 27, 2021 – In a rare admission, former Kakamega Senator Bonny Khalwale has admitted that he may never make it in politics again over his links to Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking during an interview, Khalwale said his continued campaigning for Deputy President William Ruto in Western Kenya has eroded him the support he once had.

Besides, the influence of the ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetangula and Raila Odinga of ODM in the region have finished him politically.

However, he said he has no regrets about joining Ruto and his UDA party which he said holds nationalistic and patriotic aspirations.

He dismissed ANC, ODM, and Ford Kenya parties terming them tribal outfits and that he had no time, or even plans to join such parties.

Khalwale said that ANC under Mudavadi, and Ford Kenya, under Moses Wetangula, were parties whose main focus was their Western Kenya backyard, and for this reason, they bear no national outlook like UDA.

Nonetheless, he noted that he will lose with dignity and with his head high because he would have fought a good fight and for the better Kenya.

