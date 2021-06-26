Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 26, 2021 – Former Kakamega Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, has attacked Kitui Governor, Charity Ngilu, after she begged President Uhuru Kenyatta to stop Deputy President William Ruto from infiltrating the Mt Kenya region.

As time elapses on his presidency, Uhuru is battling to regain control of his Mt Kenya backyard that is currently in the hands of Ruto.

On Friday, Ngilu, who received Uhuru at a church fundraiser in Kitui county, asked the head of state to ensure that he cuts his deputy to size to avoid the whole Mt Kenya region joining DP’s ‘Hustler Movement’.

But Khalwale, who responded to Ngilu on social media, urged her that nobody can stop Ruto’s popularity in the Mt Kenya region.

“Your Excellency @mamangilu, for the umpteenth time, u are crying for President Uhuru’s help to stop the @WilliamsRuto presidency. Madam, Uhuru expects that you know that there is nothing he can do. It is for the people of Kenya to decide. Period, ” Khalwale wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST