Tuesday, 01 June 2021 – Kenyans are demanding more answers after a chopper that ferried former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to Siaya last Sunday crashed shortly after dropping him.

Although no one died during the crash, concerned Kenyans, led by blogger Abraham Mutai, want a thorough investigation to be conducted after it emerged that Engineer Alex Koech, who inspected the chopper, is allied to Deputy President William Ruto.

During 2017 campaigns, Engineer Koech was a permanent figure in Deputy President William Ruto’s air technical team, something that has raised eyebrows, especially among Raila’s supporters.

The said engineer was also not supposed to be on duty the day he inspected the plane.

His name was missing on the duty roster- raising more questions than answers.

Engineer Koech is one of the most trusted chopper engineers in the county, thanks to his decade-long experience.

Before he resigned from the military, he was in charge of the safety department at Moi airbase and closely inspected military choppers.

His experience leaves no room for any reckless mistake and this is part of the reason why Raila’s chopper accident has created a lot of murmurs online.

“The Raila Odinga chopper crash turns out might not be an accident after all! Why would someone off duty be allowed to conduct unauthorized inspection of the chopper? Does it help that he was a PERMANENT FIGURE in DP’s 2017 election campaign? Yes, he is an experienced engineer,’’ Mutai tweeted.

Other Kenyans joined Mutai in demanding more investigations.

