Saturday, June 12, 2021 – Kenyans across the political divide have raised concerns on the health of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga after he claimed that former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka is dead.

The incident happened during the burial of former Kibwezi MP, Kalembe Ndile, on Friday.

While eulogizing the late Ndile, Raila was heard referring to him as Kalonzo on two occasions prompting mourners to correct him.

“Kalonzo was someone who was a development-oriented leader…sorry Kalembe…I have come here to offer a message of condolence from Ugandan president Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

“Museveni knew Kalonzo very well in my hometown of Bondo…sorry Kalembe,” Raila said amid murmurs.

Raila, 76, had just recovered from COVID-19 which saw him hospitalized at the Nairobi Hospital for almost two weeks.

Though he has fully recovered, sources close to him reveal that he is now forgetting and losing memory, a medical condition called Dementia.

