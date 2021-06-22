Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 22 June 2021 – The much-hyped rebranding of Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) seems to have flopped after Netizens attacked whoever designed the station’s new logo.

Furious Netizens wasted no time after the station’s new logo was unveiled on Twitter.

A Twitter user identified as Osoro Michael led Netizens in castigating the poorly skilled graphic designer behind the logo.

“Who approved this? Even a free online logo design on google could have yielded better results. Can we see the other designs that were rejected?” Michal wrote.

Another Twitter user joined Michael in castigating KBC’s management for approving such a basic logo and called for the arrest of whoever designed the tasteless logo.

“This is easily the worst design ever. It is embarrassing. Whoever designed it should be stopped from designing anything ever. In fact, he/she needs to be arrested and jailed,” Dida wrote.

Besides the poor logo, the hyped launch of the rebranded state broadcaster was characterized by poor sound and visuals.

Here’s how KBC’s new logo looks like.

