Thursday, June 17, 2021 – Kenyans on social media have castigated award-winning journalist, Jeff Koinange, after he prematurely ended his interview with former Mukurweini MP, Kabando wa Kabando, on Wednesday evening.

Jeff, who is popular for his Jeff Koinange Live(JKL) on Citizen TV, had hosted the fiery politician to talk about the ongoing rebellion in Mt Kenya and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession in 2022.

During the interview, Kabando went hammer and tongs on President Uhuru Kenyatta and his family for mass looting and plundering of public resources.

However, after 46 minutes, Jeff prematurely ended the interview that was being watched by millions of Kenyans.

According to comments by some of the viewers, the show was the shortest to have ever been hosted by the celebrated journalist.

One Twitter user, Nahashon Kimemia, noted that the show ended prematurely, posing a question if it was cut short to prevent Kabando from laying bare the undoings of President Uhuru Kenyatta

“Has #JKLive ever ended this early? Even Kabando wa Kabando was surprised. That was such a short interview that ended abruptly. Is Jeff Koinange trying to prevent Kabando from spitting the truth about President Uhuru Kenyatta and his poor governance skills?,” Kimemia asked.

Another tweep, Lawrence Muga, claimed that Jeff Koinange was not comfortable with Kabando, which according to his analysis, was painted on his face, and that is why he had to end the show early.

“Jeff Koinange was very uncomfortable with his guest. His face and body language showed, especially when Kabando skewed on to ‘sensitive’ areas. Kabando’s language was against the editorial policy of the station and I think I regretted inviting him. Let him concentrate on Atwoli etc,” Muga wrote.

