Thursday, June 24, 2022 – The Kenya Defence Forces has confirmed that 10 soldiers died when one of its choppers crashed in Kajiado on Thursday morning.

In a statement, KDF said that all the 23 passengers on board the ill-fated chopper, have been accounted for and have been moved to safety.

“Regrettably, following the crash, we suffered casualties.

“The process of communicating with the families to relay the informational KDF condolences is underway,” the statement read.

The area DC Morekwa Morang’a said at least 10 of those who were on board are feared dead.

He said that as the chopper prepared to land, a large whirlwind occurred causing the pilot not to see the ground.

The DC said the chopper was on its regular exercises when the accident happened after takeoff from the Eastleigh Airbase on Thursday morning.

KDF said the 13, who were injured, were airlifted and are at the Defence Forces Memorial Hospital, Nairobi.

Aircraft accident investigators are at the site to establish the cause of the crash.

The Kenyan DAILY POST