Friday, 25 June 2021 – Comedian Jalang’o has blasted Omosh after he alleged that most of the pledges that were made to him when his plight was highlighted were not honoured.

Jalang’o shared photos of Omosh’s house that was donated to him by a local real estate company and said it’s almost complete.

The house is located at Malaa along Kangundo Road.

A local furniture company has even pledged to furnish the house once it’s complete but Omosh is still begging and taking those who helped him for granted.

Jalang’o said they did their best to help Omosh, adding that he should now step out of his comfort zone and hustle like other men.

“Tenda wema nenda zako!! This is the only thing Omosh will remember!

“The land was donated by @zeroheropropertiesltd and house built by @sungtimber1 ….Thank you @kathyandrews98 Imebaki Rangi na kioo aingie!!

“Na nyumba ikisha @safvicfurnitureenterprises watamjazia vitu! Hiyo pia auze akitaka!

Otherwise sisi we did our part! God bless everyone who donated to Omosh!

“Sahii itabidi amechukua mask kama wanaume wengine akauze!

“Na hii nyumba pia akitaka kuuza pia auze! Nasema wooii woiii” the popular comedian and radio presenter posted.

Here are photos of Omosh’s house that is almost complete.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.