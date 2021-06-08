Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 08 June 2021 – A youthful lawyer based in Kasarani has branded his vehicles with Ruto slogans as 2022 campaigns intensify.

The middle-aged lawyer and upcoming politician identified as Wakili Boniface was spotted moving around the Kasarani constituency campaigning for Ruto and popularising United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, which is associated with the Deputy President.

Ruto has been receiving support from all quarters even as his political opponents spend sleepless nights plotting how to scuttle his Presidential ambitions.

Here are photos of the youthful lawyer using his resources to campaign for the Deputy President.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.