Friday, 04 June 2021 – Faded comedian Nick Chege alias Kartelo has been missing in action since last year, prompting fans to inquire into his whereabouts.

The young comedian has not posted anything on his social platforms or even appeared for interviews.

His fellow comedian Mulamwah went to look for him after Netizens raised concerns about his whereabouts.

It has now emerged that Kartelo went back to Kayole after his fame faded away.

If you remember well, when he was at the top of his career in 2018, he was hosted for an interview by Betty Kyallo on K24 TV to talk about his personal life and the interview was shot in a lavish apartment that he had rented in a posh estate in the city.

Although Kartelo told Mulamwah that he is still doing okay, you can clearly see that he is troubled.

There are allegations that he turned into drugs and alcohol after fame got into his head.

For now, he is struggling to provide for his young wife and daughter in Kayole- a low-end estate in Eastlands.

Here’s a video of Mulamwah interacting with Kartelo when he went to look for him.

This how fans reacted to the video.

