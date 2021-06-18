Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 18, 2021 – The father of Karen Nyamu’s first-born daughter has flaunted his pretty girlfriend for the first time.

Karen Nyamu’s baby daddy, Dj Saint, has been keeping his love life secret, but if his latest post on Instagram is anything to go by, then he is madly in love.

Dj Saint posted a photo getting mushy with his light-skinned girlfriend while holding her like a queen.

They were rocking matching outfits and enjoying memorable moments in an undisclosed location.

Karen Nyamu is known to be a very notorious homewrecker and drama queen and it remains to be seen how she will react after her baby daddy introduced his girlfriend to the online community.

Here’s a photo of DJ Saint’s sweetheart.

