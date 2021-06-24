Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 24, 2021 – Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, is currently in a celebratory mood after 5 Kieleweke MPs joined the hustler nation.

Kieleweke is a cabal of leaders allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposed to Deputy President William Ruto‘s ascension to the throne in 2022.

On Wednesday, five Kieleweke MPs led by Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni Wa Muchomba, dumped Uhuru’s group and joined Ruto’s ‘Hustler Movement’ bandwagon.

Others are Nakuru Town East MP, David Gikaria, Kabete MP, James Githua, Githunguri MP, Gabriel Kago and Subukia MP, Samuel Gachobe.

Reacting to the MPs move, Kang’ata said that he had warned Uhuru Kenyatta that a lot of Jubilee MPs will defect ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

“Your excellency, in my controversial January 2021 letter, I warned several things.

“First, BBI is problematic- it came to pass with the court ruling. Second, there are lots of ” Komerera ” (double political agents) surrounding you.

“It is now coming to pass,” Kang’ata tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST