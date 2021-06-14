Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 14, 2021 – Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, has castigated Leader of Majority in Parliament, Amos Kimunya, for urging Kiambaa residents to forget development should they elect United Democratic Alliance candidate, John Njuguna.

Kimunya, who spoke in Gachie and Banana towns in Kiambaa, said the residents must elect Jubilee Party candidate, Kariri Njama, if they want development.

“Billions of shillings set aside for developments in Kiambaa constituency to be withdrawn if voters will not elect the Jubilee candidate Kariri Njama,” Kimunya stated.

However, in a quick rejoinder, Kang’ata, who is supporting UDA candidate, John Njuguna, said it is unfortunate that Kimunya can go into a public forum and threaten Kiambaa residents yet they are entitled to development like all Kenyans.

“Hon Kimunya, I think this is unfair and unfortunate. Kiambaa residents deserve development like any other Kenyan. Condemning them to hell if they vote for UDA is a little bit extreme,” Kang’ata wrote on Twitter on Monday.

