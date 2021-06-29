Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 29 June 2021 – Seasoned radio presenter, Maina Kageni, has received warm birthday messages from fans and fellow celebrities as he turns a year older today.

Kiss 100 radio presenter, Kamene Goro, led celebrities in wishing the celebrated radio personality a happy birthday and more life.

Kamene said that Kageni has always given her love and support and that’s why he deserves to be celebrated.

The bubbly radio queen shared a photo planting a kiss on Maina Kageni’s cheeks and captioned it, “Happy Birthday My Darling!

“To all the love and support you give me, The Drinks too but let’s not say much about that.

“Wishing you abundance, prosperity, joy and all the BMWs in the world!

“Wishing the greatest @mainawakageni a Happy Happy Birthday!!!

Maina Kageni’s actual age is not known although he is said to be in his mid-40s.

He is among Kenya’s most eligible bachelors.

