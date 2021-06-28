Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 28 June 2021 – Kiss FM radio presenter, Kamene Goro, has lashed out at Kenyan women for acting cheap and showing desperation during the WRC rally event that was held in Naivasha.

Speaking during Kiss 100 breakfast show, Kamene said that she went to Naivasha to have fun but what she saw some women doing there left her mesmerized.

She went on to narrate an incident she witnessed two ladies almost fought over a man and added that ladies were constantly fighting over men at the rally event.

She also saw a lady desperately begging for alcohol from a guy, something that disgusted her.

“I went to Naivasha this weekend just to spectate and have fun.But hee madame, mnapepetwa kibei rahisi sana.

So I was just chilling with a friend of mine, but I noticed he was acting weird because even though we are friends he does not give me such attention like he was doing. So I asked him what was happening and he was like he had come to Naivasha with his girlfriend number one only to realize girlfriend number two was also there,” she said.

“The two women met and they were not happy about how things were unfolding, so he chose to come and ‘hide’ where I was coz the ladies fear me.

“I saw a drop in values, morals, and self-love. There was constant beef between chicks because of guys.

“I also saw a lady trying to solicit for Gin from a guy,” Kamene added.

