Saturday, June 26, 2021 – Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s allies have given the strongest indication that they may soon dump President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga’s camp for Deputy President William Ruto’s.

Speaking at St Paul Primary School in Athi River, Mavoko MP Patrick Makau, alluded that Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka will work with Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

According to Makau, Raila for a long time had failed to honour his political arrangement with Kalonzo and therefore no need to keep working with him.

He claimed that the Wiper Party was tired of being allegedly played by Raila, a game he lamented had morphed into a habit

“You all voted for Kalonzo and Raila here, but Kalonzo is being accused of barking when he declares interest in the Presidency.”

“He is asking for his rights. I was there when Raila pledged to support Kalonzo in 2022.”

“Raila we love and respect you, but you must respect us too. We don’t need your support,” Makau challenged.

The MP further announced that the Wiper party would take a stab at the top seat without Raila’s help.

“We are running on our own and we are seeking other coalitions.

“You can fool people for some time but you can’t fool them all the time,” Makau added.

The MP pointed out that there were no permanent enemies in politics and that Wiper intended to sit down with other candidates to seek fresh coalitions.

“I want to tell Ruto, we want to start talking to you about how we will form the next government.”

“We have to stop playing the same game over and over,” stated Makau.

The Kenyan DAILY POST