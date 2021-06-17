Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 17, 2021 – Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka seems to have disrupted President Uhuru Kenyatta’s plan to support a National Super Alliance (NASA) candidate in the 2022 presidential election.

This is after he revealed that he will not, under any circumstance, support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for the third time in the presidential race.

According to Kalonzo, he is neither a weakling nor stupid to make such a decision.

“I am not a weakling… Raila and I have never sat to discuss 2022.

“I will be the most stupid person on earth to support Raila Odinga for president for the third time without a measure of reciprocity.”

“I’d rather go to Tseikuru than work with Raila Odinga again,” stated Musyoka.

This comes four days after Raila admitted that he was ready to work with Musyoka again.

While speaking at the burial of former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile, Odinga noted that their collaboration would be aimed at ensuring that the country’s leadership is transferred to the right hands.

“These people steal from the public then return here to seek prominence using stolen funds, we will eradicate that,” noted Raila.

Uhuru urged Opposition leaders to unite and revive NASA and he will support them for president come 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST