Friday, June 18, 2021 – Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has revealed why President Uhuru Kenyatta has been unable to fire his Deputy, William Ruto, despite provoking him every single day.

In an exclusive interview, Kalonzo noted that Ruto is very well aware Uhuru has no legal basis to fire him despite their visible and continued cold wars.

“I cannot understand how…. And this can only happen in Kenya where a deputy president is effectively wrestling his boss because he knows the constitution protects him,” Kalonzo said.

The Wiper leader urged Ruto to stop taking advantage of the Constitution to frustrate Uhuru, saying the DP should resign instead and gain more political mileage.

“But if William Ruto wants to be a true democrat… the most honorable thing he can do is to resign… in fact, that will earn him a terrific mileage … and Kenyans will remember him for that,” he added.

In his latest media interview, Ruto affirmed to have fallen out with his boss, a move that prompted him and his supporters to technically quit the ruling outfit and switch allegiance to another political vehicle (United Democratic Party) ahead of the 2022 General Election.

During the National Prayer Breakfast, Ruto unsuccessfully extended an olive branch to the Head of State to calm the heightened political temperatures in the country.

