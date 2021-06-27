Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 27, 2021 – Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has dismissed claims that he is seeking an alliance with Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the 2022 General Election.

This was after Mavoko lawmaker Patrick Makau claimed that Wiper Party would seek to negotiate with the DP for a possible coalition after the ruling Jubilee Party began pre-election talks with the Orange Democratic Movement.

“Enough is enough! We do not require Raila Odinga’s support for Kalonzo Musyoka to vie for the presidency.

“We will talk to Deputy President Ruto for an alliance. There are no permanent enemies in politics,” Makau said

Makau insisted Raila should reciprocate by backing one of the NASA principals for the country’s top job after they supported him for years.

“Let Raila demonstrate leadership by allowing One Kenya Alliance principals to choose one of them to run for the presidency.”

“It must not be him in every election,” the MP said.

However, in a quick rejoinder, Kalonzo termed Makau’s remarks as strange.

His sentiments were echoed by Wiper vice-chairman Mutula Kilonzo Jnr who said the MP’s statement was personal and did not in any way represent the views of the Opposition party.

“I have had various meetings with my party leader over the last week and none of that has ever featured in our talks.”

“I would treat such statement as a personal statement,” Kilonzo said.

Mombasa governor Hassan Joho had earlier claimed Ruto was in talks with some NASA chiefs for a possible coalition.

The Kenyan DAILY POST