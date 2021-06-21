Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 21, 2021 – ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Wiper counterpart, Kalonzo Musyoka, have laughed off the move by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM to enter into a pre-election alliance with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party.

Speaking yesterday, Kalonzo and Mudavadi’s allies dismissed the Jubilee-ODM coalition, saying it was dead on arrival.

They also vowed never to join the formation which they termed as a nonstarter and a joke of the century.

They maintained that the coalition was inconsequential to the One Kenya Alliance which brings together ANC, Wiper, Ford Kenya, and KANU.

This comes barely a week after President Uhuru Kenyatta declared that he will pick his 2022 successor from among the NASA principals, among them Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Muyoka, Musalia Mudavadi, and Moses Wetangula.

Both Kalonzo and Mudavadi swore never to deputize Raila Odinga again because the guy is a hard sell in some regions, especially in Mt. Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST