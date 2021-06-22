Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 22, 2021 – Former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, has said Kenya’s economy is collapsing because of the current political tension between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto.

Since 2018, Uhuru and Ruto have been reading from different scripts and this, according to Kabogo, has forced the economy to weaken thereby hurting millions of Kenyans.

Speaking on Monday, Kabogo said he is ready to reconcile the two since they are both his friends.

To him, the two needed to work together and continue leading by example on matters to do with unity.

The former county boss also said he was not happy that he was not in leadership because of some mistakes he committed and as a result, the Kiambu residents punished him by voting him out in 2017.

Kabogo concluded by urging Kenyans to scrutinize leaders that were going to approach them seeking support for the presidential seat, saying many of those seeking the top seat are corrupt and may damage the economy further.

The Kenyan DAILY POST