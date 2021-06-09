Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 9, 2021 – Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo has issued a stern warning to President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is supposed to retire in 2022 after serving as Head of State for 10 years.

Kabogo has called out some politicians, including the larger Kenyatta family, who think the President is too young to retire in 2022.

Speaking at a function in Ruiru, Kabogo slammed those saying the President is too young to retire saying the President should go home since the constitution says so.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta is going home and there is no debate about that.

“Kama anataka kurudia na huku kuna watu wao aende amwambie haitawezekana.(If he wants to come for another term and his people here, go tell him it is not possible),” he said.

The former Kiambu county boss noted that the current Constitution indicates that the President cannot hold office after two terms.

“The present katiba inasema aende nyumbani ( The current Constitution says that Uhuru should go home after 2022),” he added.

Article 142 (2) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, states that a person shall not hold office as president for more than two terms.

The Kenyan DAILY POST