Monday, June 21, 2021 – Former Mukurewein MP, Kabando wa Kabando, has revealed who was behind the premature ending of his show at Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) last week.

The outspoken legislator was cut short during the interview between him and renowned media personality Jeff Koinange.

In the show aired by Citizen TV, Kabando wa Kabando went hammer and tongs on President Uhuru Kenyatta and the first family and this, according to him, infuriated some people.

In a tweet on Sunday, Kabando said his show was cut short by Kenyans who hate the truth.

Kabando said that he was amazed by the ending of the show, somehow proving that it’s becoming a risky affair in Kenya to speak the truth to power.

He further added that he had no apologies to make to anybody and said he will still say what he said during another public forum.

“Thanks all for criticisms & compliments #JKLive interview @citizentvkenya.

“Amazing feedback. That there are numerous concerns on risks for #SpeakingTruthToPower says volumes about Kenya’s #StateOfDemocracy.

“More reasons why we must #SpeakOut unreservedly. NOT LET UP, NO APOLOGIES!,” Kabando wrote on his Twitter page.

