Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 18, 2021 – Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament Kabando wa Kabando has sensationally claimed that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga beat President Uhuru Kenyatta by a landslide during the 2017 presidential election.

Speaking during an interview, Kabando said he is among the few Jubilee politicians who believe Uhuru did not win the election, saying Raila won but was rigged, that’s why the Supreme Court, under the firm leadership of then Chief Justice David Maraga, nullified it.

“I think I am among the few who have said that Uhuru did not win in 2017,” said the former legislator.

He further dismissed the notion that his transparency was fueled by the allegations that President Uhuru Kenyatta failed to nominate him to the cabinet despite being a close ally of Uhuru.

The 2017 presidential election was historic after the Supreme Court overturned President Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto’s victory over claims of massive rigging.

Kabando Wa Kabado went on to assure his supporters that he will be on the ballot in the much-anticipated 2022 General Election to reclaim his seat.

The Kenyan DAILY POST