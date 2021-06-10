Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 10, 2021 – Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu has slammed two former Chief Justices after attacking President Uhuru Kenyatta for rejecting the appointments of six judges that had been recommended to him by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

In a statement, Ngunjiri accused the duo, Willy Mutunga, and David Maraga, of being part of the problems, saying the two are the reason Judiciary, Executive and Legislature are not reading from the same script.

He noted that Mutunga and Maraga were trying to intimidate Uhuru into appointing the six by releasing press statements and going to the press.

“CJ Mutunga and CJ Maraga should just shut up…They established the thinking that the Judiciary is independent and not a part of government,” Wambugu began.

“They imagined themselves to be above the president in terms of the pecking order of the government,” he added.

Wambugu’s statement came just hours after Maraga accused the president of ruining careers and the lives of the rejected judges.

Maraga noted that the president’s decision had led Kenyans into believing that the six have integrity issues.

On the other hand, Mutunga faulted the president for his actions and indicated that his behaviour was beneath the dignity of his office. He added that his conduct amounted to pettiness.

The six judges who were rejected included; Joel Ngugi, George Odunga, Weldon Korir, Aggrey Muchelule, Makori Evans Kiago and Judith Omange Cheruiyot.

Ngugi and Odunga were part of a bench that declared the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) null and void.

