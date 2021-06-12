Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 12, 2021 – Esther Musila has been causing ripples on social media ever since she fell in love with youthful gospel singer Guardian Angel.

Musila, a 51-year-old mother of three, has grown-up children who are almost the same age as her husband.

She is a proud mother of two sons and one daughter.

Her daughter is called Gilda and she is very beautiful.

Gilda is a Youtuber and recently, she hosted her mother and Guardian Angel for an interview where they opened up about their hyped relationship.

Gilda approved her mother’s affair with Guardian Angel and said she is yearning for the day they will walk down the aisle.

Check out her photos below.

