Wednesday, June 16, 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, has become the first senior Jubilee Party politician to attack Leader of Majority in Parliament, Amos Kimunya after he threatened Kiambaa constituents on Sunday.

Kimunya, who was attending a church service in Gachie, said that the government will not allocate development funds to the Kiambaa constituency should the electorate fail to elect Jubilee Party candidate, Kariri Njama.

Reacting to Kimunya’s statement, Waiguru noted that Kenyans have a right to make independent choices without being intimidated as the government has to serve all Kenyans.

“While we call upon the Kiambaa electorate to elect the Jubilee candidate, the party has disassociated itself from the sentiments made,”

“We know President (Uhuru) Kenyatta has initiated development projects across the country even where he was not supported in the 2017 elections,” Waiguru said.

The county boss noted that Kimunya’s sentiments were personal and didn’t represent the position of the Jubilee party.

“Such utterances are meant to ruin the good reputation of the party which was formed on the basis of equity leadership and efficient service to all Kenyans.”

Waiguru spoke when she hosted her Machakos counterpart, Alfred Mutua, who called on her at her official residence in Kagio.

