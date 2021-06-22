Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 22, 2021 – An outspoken Jubilee Party legislator has dismissed claims that the ruling party is dead.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday morning, Eldas MP, Adan Keynan, said the party is still active and President Uhuru Kenyatta is still in the driver’s seat of the party.

Keynan said those insisting that the Jubilee Party is dead will be surprised with what is to come.

He said Uhuru, who is the Jubilee Party leader, will have a say on who will succeed him since he has the largest voting bloc in the country.

Keynan singled out the ODM and Wiper parties which have been working closely with Jubilee in ensuring service delivery to Kenyans.

“Raila Odinga is not the head of government and is the head of a very strong party; Kalonzo is not in parliament but is the head of a very important party.

“To that end, those assuming that because the President’s term is coming to an end Jubilee will end will be sorry,” he said.

Keynan, who is the Joint Secretary for the Jubilee Parliamentary group, said every election period provides different circumstances for alliances to be formed since the inception of multiparty democracy.

He added that this is what Jubilee is doing given the current circumstances.

“We as Jubilee are desirous of escalating the same cooperation we have had under the handshake in parliament and outside with ODM into a coalition.”

“The same cooperation we have had with Wiper and other like-minded parties. We are willing as jubilee and ready,” Keynan added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST