Monday, June 14, 2021 – Kirinyaga Woman Representative, Purity Ngirici, has thanked Leader of Majority in Parliament, Amos Kimunya, for making Jubilee Party lose the upcoming Kiambaa by-election.

On Sunday, Kimunya, who was campaigning for Jubilee Party candidate, Kariri Njama, threatened the Kiambaa residents that if the ruling party fails in the approaching by-election, the billions of Shillings set aside for development in the Kiambaa constituency shall be withdrawn by the government.

He, therefore, asked the residents to choose between electing the Jubilee candidate and get goodies from the government, or fail him and miss the developments.

“Billions of shillings set aside for developments in Kiambaa constituency to be withdrawn if voters will not elect the Jubilee candidate Kariri Njama,” Kimunya stated.

Reacting to Kimunya’s statement, Ngirici castigated him and said to win in Kiambaa for Jubilee will be a tall order if such leaders are the point men representing the party.

“Jubilee winning in Kiambaa is a tall order if these are the point men representing uthamaki. #UDA,” Ngirici stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST