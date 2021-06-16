Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 16, 2021 – Kiambu Governor James Nyoro has told Deputy President William Ruto and his allies that their scheme to kill the Jubilee Party will not succeed.

Speaking yesterday, Nyoro said the ruling Jubilee Party would last beyond the 2022 General Election.

He noted that what needs to be done is to expel dissidents who disagree with the party’s resolutions and views.

Referring to the unidentified dissidents as rats, Nyoro said he and others would not sit down and watch some forces bring down the party.

‘Jubilee Party will be there in 2022.”

“If you have a house and a rat in the house, you don’t burn the house, but you chase the rat out and remain with the house.”

“Jubilee will always be there in 2022 and beyond.”

“It requires sending away some rats who are still within the party because if your shirt becomes dirty, you don’t throw it away; you wash it,” said Nyoro.

