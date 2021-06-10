Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 10, 2021 – Renowned city lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has revealed that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee party is dead.

Speaking yesterday, the city lawyer said after the retirement of President Uhuru Kenyatta in August 2022, the party could likely lose its fame and become just a small party like many other struggling parties.

“Jubilee has no future. I think (Jubilee party vice-chairman David Murathe) can have a carcass if he will be there (when it finally dies),” he said.

He said if Jubilee denies deputy president William Ruto the opportunity to fly the party’s flag (in the 2020 General Election) and he decides to try his luck with a different party, then that would be the end of the road for the Jubilee party.

“I think after 2022, the Jubilee party will go just like other parties went. It may be a small party with a few MCAs, one or two MPs and one Woman Representative,” he said.

This comes just months after William Ruto revealed that he would run for the presidency on a UDA ticket in the event he is denied the chance by the Jubilee party.

On Monday, Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru also indicated that Jubilee was dead in the waters following its dismal performance in recent by-elections.

She called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to make peace with Ruto and bring back the people that left the party to save Jubilee from dying a natural death.

The Kenyan DAILY POST