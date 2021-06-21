Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 21, 2021 – Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has countered President Uhuru Kenyatta’s sentiments that the Jubilee administration delivered more on its second term when Deputy President William Ruto was sidelined.

In a statement, Cherargei said that it was during its second term that the government recorded massive corruption and hiking of the cost of living.

He maintained that Jubilee did well in its first term when Ruto was actively involved in coordinating government functions.

“It is during his second term that the KEMSA heist happened.”

“He cannot lie that in the second term a lot happened.”

“He also confirmed that in every close of business the country loses KSh 2 billion.”

“It also during the second term that the cost of living has gone up,” said Cherargei.

The senator said the government had crumbled thanks to Uhuru’s decision to transfer Ruto’s powers to Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.

Cherargei stated that Ruto was instrumental in the success witnessed in Jubilee’s first term.

While meeting Kamba leaders in State House, President Uhuru Kenyatta admitted that he has achieved a lot in his second term than the first term thanks to his handshake with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST