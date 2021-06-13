Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 13 June 2021 – Fiery Nakuru Senator, Susan Kihika, has told a man who is interested in courting her daughter to approach her directly and try his luck.

Kihika posted a photo hanging out with her daughter and mother and thirsty men couldn’t resist her daughter’s beauty.

One of her male fans asked Susan whether she can give him a ‘through pass’ and she hilariously responded saying, “Kila mtu ajitetee. No endorsements,”

See her pretty daughter in the photo below.

