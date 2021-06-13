Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Sunday, 13 June 2021 – Fiery Nakuru Senator, Susan Kihika, has told a man who is interested in courting her daughter to approach her directly and try his luck.
Kihika posted a photo hanging out with her daughter and mother and thirsty men couldn’t resist her daughter’s beauty.
One of her male fans asked Susan whether she can give him a ‘through pass’ and she hilariously responded saying, “Kila mtu ajitetee. No endorsements,”
See her pretty daughter in the photo below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>